World

Taiwan Accuses China Of Blocking Deal With BioNTech For COVID Vaccine

By Arianne G.
Posted by 
Business Times
Business Times
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an increasing war of words, Taiwan accused China for the first time of blocking a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for COVID-19 vaccinations, after Beijing's offer to the island via a Chinese company. China's Taiwan Affairs Office, a division of the mainland Chinese government, said earlier this week that...

Business Times

Business Times

New York City, NY
The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

Tsai Ing Wen
Xavier Becerra
#Ing#Vaccinations#Covid#Chinese#Taiwan Affairs Office#German#Health And Human Services
Health
Beijing, CN
World
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
China
Moderna
AstraZeneca
Germany
Coronavirus
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Taiwan wants to manufacture Covid vaccines for U.S. firms

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan is meeting with U.S. companies to explore whether it might manufacture Covid vaccines for U.S. firms. This follows similar talks with European countries, according to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. Taiwan has suffered from new outbreaks of Covid, and has been delayed in vaccinating its public due to...
HealthKenosha News.com

Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan on Friday to help the vaccine-starved island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began. The donation underscores how geopolitics has come to impact the global vaccine rollout, as countries...
HealthMiddletown Press

Taiwan says China exploiting vaccines for political gain

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister on Thursday said China is seeking political gains abroad in return for providing vaccines and other pandemic assistance, partly to increase pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. Beijing’s Communist Party leaders “further exploited the pandemic to impose their political...
Medical & Biotechbiopharminternational.com

Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized in UK and Europe for Adolescents

The vaccine is now authorized for ages 12 and older in European Union member states and the UK. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) announced on June 4, 2021, that it was giving temporary authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older. Similarly, in a May 28, 2021 press release, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for the COVID-19 Vaccine Comirnaty in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age, following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The United States expanded authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 on May 10, 2021.
Medical & Biotechwhbl.com

Vietnam approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam has approved the COVID-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer and BioNTech for domestic emergency use, the government said on Saturday. It is the fourth vaccine to be endorsed in the Southeast Asian country that is tackling a new outbreak. Vietnam, which has previously approved the AstraZeneca...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Bangladesh signs deal with China to buy Sinopharm Covid 19 vaccine

Bangladesh has signed a deal with China to buy the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Saturday. China is also set to deliver 600,000 doses of the vaccine in a second consignment given to Bangladesh as a gift on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported. The health minister disclosed...
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

Macau Follows Hong Kong In Shuttering Taiwan Office

Macau said Wednesday it was closing its representative office in Taiwan, following neighbouring Hong Kong which made the same move last month in protest at Taipei's support for pro-democracy activists. Hong Kong and Macau are "semi-autonomous" Chinese cities, although foreign policy is all but decided by Beijing and the central...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

China Tells U.S. To 'Behave' After Top Taiwan Official Chides Country

A senior Chinese government spokesperson warned the U.S. to "behave cautiously" on Wednesday after Washington's de facto ambassador to Taipei blamed Beijing for the collapse in relations across the Taiwan Strait. Brent Christensen, the outgoing director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), criticized China's multifaceted diplomatic, economic and military...
Foreign Policysoutheastasiapost.com

US congressmen reintroduce Taiwan Defense Act

Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): Members of the United States Congress have reintroduced a bill known as the Taiwan Defense Act in both the Senate and House of Representatives in a bid to prevent a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The bill comes after Taiwan has witnessed the largest...
WorldTaipei Times

Herders to hoteliers: PRC luring millions to Tibet

In a room warmed by an open wood stove, Baima says her family converted their white-brick house into a hotel as the Chinese government ushers tens of millions of tourists to the politically sensitive region of Tibet. Surrounded by mist-covered mountains, nearly 500km from the capital, Lhasa, and close to...
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.
Law EnforcementWBAL Radio

5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Chinese Communist Party-linked newspaper highlights political cartoon mocking Christianity, West after G-7

A Chinese Communist Party-linked newspaper is highlighting an anti-Christian, anti-West political cartoon deriding the U.S. as "feeble" and destined for death. "The Last G-7" shows the U.S. and other G-7 nations depicted as animals bustling over a table where toxic wine and a China-shaped cake are being served. India and Australia, regional rivals of China, are also present, as an elephant and kangaroo.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

China suppressing negative media coverage on nuclear plant

Beijing [China], June 17 (ANI): As Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to increase exports of nuclear reactors to other countries, Beijing is restricting media reports on fuel rods being damaged at a nuclear plant, informed sources familiar with the developments on Thursday. This comes after a French operator of a...
PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Duterte’s Ingratiating Approach to China Has Been a Bust

Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin Jr. was peeved at Beijing. It was early May, and hundreds of Chinese vessels had been regularly intruding into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, where the Chinese government has made expansive maritime territorial claims. After lodging numerous complaints through formal diplomatic channels to no avail, Locsin took to Twitter and unleashed an expletive-filled tirade. “China, my friend, how politely can I put it?” he wrote. “Let me see… O…GET THE [F**K] OUT.” (Locsin didn’t bother with the asterisks.)