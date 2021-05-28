M&T Bank Corp Sells 584 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.