M&T Bank Corp Sells 584 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
#Barclays Bank#Board Of Directors#M T Bank Corp Sells#Channel Com#M T Bank Corp#Sec#Cfo Solutions Llc#Gilbert Cook Inc#Gfg Capital Llc#Grove Bank Trust#Wells Fargo Company#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Gartner Inc
