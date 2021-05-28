Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.