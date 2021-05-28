M&T Bank Corp Purchases 510 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.