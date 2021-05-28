Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

M&T Bank Corp Purchases 510 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Regency Centers Co#M T Bank Corp#Signaturefd Llc#Ellevest Inc#Coo James D Thompson#Thestreet#Wells Fargo Company#Peg#Regency Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 313 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 47,915 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 83,547 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,547 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $880,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $50.45 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,954 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $50,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
StocksWKRB News

M Jeannine Strandjord Purchases 1,166 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Korea Investment CORP Sells 308,748 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308,748 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $206,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $249,470.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Freedom worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).