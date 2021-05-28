M&T Bank Corp Purchases 510 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)
M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com