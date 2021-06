A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.