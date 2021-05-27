Cancel
How to brighten skin

By Anjana Rajbhandary
Allentown Morning Call
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your skin is looking dull and tired, you might be wondering what is causing it. By making a few changes, it is possible for you to achieve a healthy glow. Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and if you are not taking care of yourself, it will show. Your complexion can look dull due to dehydration, stress or sleep deprivation. By examining your lifestyle, diet and skincare products, you can adjust your routine as needed to get brighter, healthier and clearer skin.

