Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,264 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.08.