Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,264 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfg#Natixis#Mizuho Bank#Mfg#Caprock Group Inc#Rhumbline Advisers#Comerica Bank#Boston Private Wealth Llc#Veriti Management Llc#The Goldman Sachs Group#Zacks Investment Research#Asset Management Company#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $268,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stockscom-unik.info

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stockscom-unik.info

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “. NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $56.00

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.08.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

NTCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 683 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Raised to C at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.39. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $59.55

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $2,998,800.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,214 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

M Jeannine Strandjord Purchases 1,166 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.