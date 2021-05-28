Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 17,264 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)
Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com