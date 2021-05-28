Judge Denies Final Appeal by Opponents of the Two Bridges Development

The years-running community effort to derail development of the Two Bridges waterfront ended in crushing defeat yesterday. The New York Court of Appeals declined to hear cases from community groups that had previously sued to stop the four mega-towers from the coastline. This rejection arrives three months after the developers successfully overturned the case on appeal. According to the Real Deal, the fact that any final appeal was heard indicates the groups had to obtain approval from the state Supreme Court (a rarity).