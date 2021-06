Telugu actors Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh, in seperate social media posts, treated their followers with adorable videos of their pets. Mahesh Babu posted a video of both his pet dogs on Instagram, who were busy playing with each other. He captioned the video as: “Love need not speak volumes. #Sundayshenanigans.” Adivi Sesh, too posted a video on Sunday of his shih tzu dog, who he refers to as Bubbles M Adivi, barking bravely at its own sneezes. Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu to Star in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil-Telugu Bilingual – Reports.