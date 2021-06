More than $20,000 has so far been raised so an Oklahoma man, who walks a total of 17 miles to and from work every day, can buy a car for his commute. The GoFundMe page was set up by Antonio Jaramillo, who wrote in the description of the fundraiser that he set up the campaign so that 20-year-old Donte Franklin can buy a car to "get back and forth to work and wherever else he needs to go without walking."