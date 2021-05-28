Using Dr Day, Part 2: How Do the Big Guys Engineer Change

Hi guys, I would like some prayer for peace and comfort and for my really bad anxiety. I just got engaged, I’m 22 years old and still live with my parents, never been away from my family. I have two days left of work (which is really hard on me to work because I have a lot of anxiety) before I quit and move an entire state away on my own to be closer to my fiance. I don’t really know anyone there but him and his parents and I’m moving out for the first time, several hours away from everything I’ve ever known and all the comforts of my home. it’s a lot all at once. And I would really like to make some lifelong friends and settle down. this will be my 19th move in my life. (military family) sorry it’s long, thanks in advance for praying. 🙂 -Carrington.