Will Brood X emerge in New England? Here cicadas are snoozing until 2025 and 2030

The expression "put a bug in your ear" has taken on a whole new meaning. With the arrival of millions of Brood X cicadas in various parts of the country, the internet is in a frenzy over the mysterious, large, bulgy-eyed insects that can generate noise reaching 100 decibels, or similar to that of a motorcycle or a low-flying plane. Some people are petrified of them, while others are sharing recipes to eat them.