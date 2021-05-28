Say it loud: ‘Quiet Place’ sequel just plain dumb

Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay, Landmark Kendall Square and the Capitol Theater in Arlington. What are these “Quiet Place” movies if not M. Night Shyamalan films directed, and in this case also written, by John Krasinski. Well, why should Shyamalan have the market cornered on silly alien invasion flicks. The “Quiet Place” films feature Emily Blunt, Krasinki’s wife, as Evelyn Abbott, a post-apocalyptic, shotgun-toting Mary Poppins, who in the first film gave birth to the couple’s fourth child without uttering a sound since any noise attracts the attention of fast-moving alien creatures resembling gorillas with much longer limbs and with lid-like flaps on their heads. Oddly enough for a film about staying quiet, “A Quiet Place Part II” begins with hideous pounding, creaking noises that suggest the sound you might hear if a giant were pulling a battleship apart. The 2018 entry “A Quiet Place” has a 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I am proud to say I was in the 4th negative percentile. I believe the negatives will be higher this time out. We shall see.