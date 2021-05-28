Afternoon Scattered T-Storms

The weekend is here! It's about a 40% rain and storm chance with the best chance in the afternoon Saturday. There will be the potential for locally heavy rain with so much moisture in the air. Not everyone will get the rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. An upper low moves our way from the East going into Sunday. There is an upper high to our West. That means the air will be diverging aloft. When that happens the air rises, and there is more rain and storm activity. We have a higher rain chance for Sunday and Monday. Tropics are fairly quiet right now. There is a 10% chance tropical development for Invest 95-L. It will be dealing with dry air, Saharan Dust and wind shear.