Environment

Afternoon Scattered T-Storms

WXIA 11 Alive
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny start, clouds will increase this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after 3pm.

www.11alive.com
#Thunderstorms
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Scattered storm chances continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a break from the rainfall continuing through the early afternoon hours, before more scattered rain and storm activity returns. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with high humidity and it will feel sticky out there. Scattered storm activity continues through the overnight and hours and Saturday, where heavy rain is possible. If you have any events that you are attending, make sure to keep a close eye on radar on whether or not rain will impact your event.
EnvironmentWAAY-TV

A bit breezy with a few afternoon storms this weekend

It's stays partly cloudy and tonight we'll only be dipping to near 70 degrees. For Saturday afternoon, highs are back in the upper 80s. There's little concern about rain chances to start the weekend, but a few showers and storms will develop by Sunday afternoon. If you've got outdoors plans,...
Environmentchswx.com

Scattered storms for the weekend, but no washout

This weekend will feature scattered storms both days, with a little better coverage on Saturday as a trough moves inland. The good news is that it won’t rain all day, and there will be plenty of sunshine mixed in around the storms. Coverage becomes more isolated on Sunday, generally along and ahead of the seabreeze. Severe weather doesn’t look to be a major issue, but remember that all thunderstorms are dangerous thanks to the lightning they produce.
Carroll County, INWTHR

More Scattered Storms This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A severe storm produced a tornado across southern Carroll county. We are getting reports of trees and powerlines down and we will continue to monitor any new information from that area. The threat for severe storms and heavy rain shifts north overnight. As you make your weekend plans,...
EnvironmentWDSU

Some afternoon storms

The weekend is here! It's about a 40% rain and storm chance with the best chance in the afternoon Saturday. There will be the potential for locally heavy rain with so much moisture in the air. Not everyone will get the rain and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. An upper low moves our way from the East going into Sunday. There is an upper high to our West. That means the air will be diverging aloft. When that happens the air rises, and there is more rain and storm activity. We have a higher rain chance for Sunday and Monday. Tropics are fairly quiet right now. There is a 10% chance tropical development for Invest 95-L. It will be dealing with dry air, Saharan Dust and wind shear.
Columbia, SCwach.com

Scattered storms Saturday with temperatures on the rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll be waking up slightly below normal in the mid to upper 60s Saturday morning, that's if you're up around 7am!. We'll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day with increased moisture in the afternoon pushing in from the east towards the west. Temperatures will top out in the in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Scattered storms remain a threat on Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are still a possibility today across the area, though the focus for heavy rainfall is a little less certain than the last few days. That being said, with high moisture levels remaining in the area, any storms could produced localized heavy rainfall. Repeated storms in a single area could lead to localized flash flooding. Highs reach the low 80s.
EnvironmentPosted by
KATC News

Afternoon showers and storms staying with us

Well, it's been like clockwork over the last few days with scattered showers and storms getting going late morning and into the afternoon hours. The one good thing with that is the fact that it cools us down somewhat during the afternoon, but it stills remains quite humid.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Scattered storms with heavy rain possible again on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday features conditions similar to the last couple of days, with scattered thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rainfall. It appears the best timing for this activity will be in the afternoon and evening, and with some focus on areas north of U.S. Highway 20. However, storms are possible anywhere, and repeated or slow-moving storms could lead to localized heavy rain and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area in the southeast where the heaviest rainfall has happened over the last few days. Temperatures today reach the low 80s.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Scattered storms this afternoon

Southwest Florida is still in a generally unsettled weather pattern for the first half of the weekend, and that means you’ll want to keep an eye out for afternoon rain and storms later today. Coverage of our storms today should be widest after lunchtime and through late afternoon. After the...
EnvironmentWJCL

Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon

This morning will start off dry and humid! Showers and thunderstorms are developing over coastal waters and will soon push inland through the day. This will give Saturday a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There will still be plenty of dry time and highs will rise to the upper 80s.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Scattered P.M. storms in the forecast for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is holding on over the SW Atlantic which will make for a decent weekend with generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in the morning with some increase in cloudiness during the late afternoon. We will see winds out of the ESE at 10 mph which will keep the sea breeze close to the coast which will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms setting up along the coast once again.
CBS 58

Light morning rain transitions to scattered storms this afternoon and evening

A solid line of rain with embedded storms moved through overnight, dropping some decent rainfall across drought stricken areas of southeast Wisconsin! Most of the area picked up between .25-.50" in round one. The band of heavier rain has pushed to the north, but additional light rain has filled in...
Environment41nbc.com

Scattered storms return for the weekend

Our last dry day for a while is ending across Middle Georgia, as humidity slowly works its way back into the area. Through the day tomorrow, the ridge of high pressure will continue to break down, which will allow for pop up showers and storms to form across the southeast.
Omaha, NEWOWT

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Staying humid Saturday with scattered t-showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances are still in the forecast this weekend, but showers and storms won’t be nearly as widespread or strong as previous days. In the Metro, we’re starting Saturday with cloudy skies along with patchy fog/drizzle. Temperatures are right around 70°, with the dew points close behind. It’ll stay humid today, though temperatures will be about 10° than Friday – likely topping out in the upper-70s.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Scattered showers moving in this afternoon, potential for heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – Showers along the coast will continue to rise through mid-morning, and then inland and spread out even more throughout the afternoon. Rain chances are 50% that will mainly be from Interstate 95 in areas to the west in the second half of the day and through part of the evening.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Afternoon Storms Return

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our Rainy Season weather pattern continues, especially for Saturday afternoon, where storms could be pretty widespread. Early showers could start after 2pm, with 4pm to 6pm the peak time for thunderstorms. Lightning and a few heavy downpours are the biggest risk. Sunday storms will be more hit-and-miss, down to a 40% chance on Sunday. Then our rain chances go way up next week, Tuesday through Thursday back toward a 70% chance for showers, mainly due to a small Low in the upper atmosphere. That Low moves away to end the week, so afternoon storms could be less likely again into the 4th of July weekend - Fingers crossed!!