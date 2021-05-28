Cruella Cast: Where You've Seen The Disney Movie Stars Before

Featured Image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. I’m not gonna lie, my thoughts on the Disney live action remakes are mixed at best. Mainly because most of them either repeat the same story again, or make story choices that bring down what are already good narratives. So when they announced that Cruella was getting her own movie, I was worried it was gonna be “Maleficent” all over again. In that I thought they were taking one of Disney’s greatest villains and making them another sympathetic case of misunderstanding, which isn’t what people want. They want to see the villains be the villains. How does this film turn out? Let’s take a look and see.