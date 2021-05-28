Flood Warning issued for Ottawa, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Ottawa; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Saline River at Tescott. * Until late tonight. * At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying areas near the river flood.