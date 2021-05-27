"People need to hear the message": Edmontonians host Freedom Rally outside Alberta legislature

A hearing held by the Ohio state legislature on vaccination mandates took a turn for the worse Tuesday when a notorious anti-vaccine activist testified that vaccines magnetized recipients’ bodies. The Ohio legislature had solicited public comment on a bill prohibiting schools and businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccinations, and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who touts the long-debunked theory that vaccines cause autism and has campaigned against the coronavirus jab, took the opportunity to spout misinformation. She told the panel, “I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that. There’s been people who have long suspected that there’s been some sort of an interface, ‘yet to be defined’ interface, between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.” None of the available coronavirus vaccines magnetize skin, and none of the materials in them are part of cell towers, multiple doctors and medical experts told Reuters, which published a fact check earlier this month as the conspiracy theory gained steam.