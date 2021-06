Yuvraj Singh is known for always lending a helping hand to those in need, and you couldn’t expect Yuvraj Singh not to step up and do his part, especially during a global crisis. As the country reels from the second wave of Covid-19, Singh’s foundation, YouWeCan, recently launched #Mission1000Beds – a hospital capacity expansion solution to rapidly scale Covid-19 intensive care facilities across India. Speaking to us, the former Indian cricketer tells how this all started, what it’s focused on and what the past year has been like for him dealing with the pandemic.