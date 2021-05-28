Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

'Booms you feel in your core': Portsmouth man's account of missiles from Gaza

Fosters Daily Democrat
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 11th, my wife, Julie, and I arrived in Israel for a quick visit to see my elderly parents. It had been over a year since we saw them last. We were also excited to see Talia, our daughter, who lives in Tel Aviv, as well as my siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. Because of the pandemic, we needed to quarantine and decided to stay at Talia’s and her partner’s apartment until our release. That evening, sirens wailed.

www.fosters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Authority#Gaza War#Hamas#Israeli#Islamist#Moslems#Jews#Lgbtq#Arab#Parliament#American#Islamic Jihad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: How the autocratic rule of Mahmoud Abbas fails Palestinians

Twenty-four years ago, while in charge of a small television operation at Al Quds University, my team and I decided to broadcast live sessions of the Palestinian Legislative Council dealing with corruption in the newly established Palestinian Authority. The broadcast angered people in Yasser Arafat’s entourage and I was arrested and jailed for seven days without any explanation.
ProtestsSFGate

Palestinians protest against Abbas after activist's death

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians protested against President Mahmoud Abbas after Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem a day after an outspoken critic died in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Nizar Banat had harshly criticized the Palestinian Authority over its corruption and misrule in a series...
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Concessions to Hamas Lead to Violence; Holding Firm Leads to Calm

After a deluge of dire warnings from Hamas, its mouthpiece, Qatar’s AlJazeera (especially in Arabic), most of the Israeli media, and an array of politicians on the Israeli left, the violent eruption expected to be produced by the festive parading by Israelis of flags near the Damascus Gate turned out to be a non-event. The announcement by Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar and Fatah’s Mahmoud Abbas of yet another “day of rage” failed to ignite either Jerusalem’s Arab residents or Israel’s Arab citizens elsewhere in the country.
Militarythejewishstar.com

This year’s Israel-Gaza war: An explainer

The 2021 Gaza war, which raged from May 10 through May 21, was the fourth military exchange between the Israel Defense Forces and the Palestinian terror organizations, led by Hamas, since Israel unilaterally pulled out of the Gaza Strip in 2005. (The others occurred in 2008, 2012 and 2014.) All these wars were accompanied by Palestinian rocket fire into Israel and attempted infiltration.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

Palestinian Authority critic dies during arrest by PA

The PA custodial death comes after Amnesty says Israeli police used “ruthless excessive force” against Palestinians during arrests. An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA), who intended to run for parliamentary elections before they were canceled earlier this year, died on Thursday during his arrest in Hebron by PA forces.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

PA Arabs Raging over Death of Leading Abbas Critic in Security Forces’ Custody

At 3:30 Thursday morning, 20 Palestinian Authority security henchmen stormed the Hebron home of activist Nizar Banat, beat him up in front of his wife who was holding their baby, and his children who were also looking on, and took him alive to the prison, reported the Palestine Twitter account, adding, that by 8 AM, the news of his death—in a Hebron hospital—had been announced.
Middle Eastjcpa.org

The Gaza War 2021: An Overview

Founded jointly with the Wechsler Family Foundation. This article is part of the forthcoming Jerusalem Center research report: The Gaza War 2021: The Iranian and Hamas Attack on Israel. No. 645 June 22, 2021. What motivated Hamas to attack Israel for the fourth time since 2008 after Israel had withdrawn...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Your worst nightmare’: Inside the deadliest night of Israel’s attacks on Gaza

At just a few minutes before 1am, Mohammed al-Kollaq, 24, was awake and messing about on his mobile phone when Israeli warplanes unleashed what would be the deadliest air raid of the recent 11-day conflict.In that freeze-frame moment before the bombings, which killed at least 21 members of the extended Kollaq family, Mohammed’s uncle, Shoukri, was making sure his children were asleep.Just a few metres down Wehda Street in another apartment block, Riad Ishkunta, 42, was catching up on the latest news while his wife was checking on their children, who had been moved away from the windows as a...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Palestinian Mourners Call for Change at Funeral of Abbas Critic

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian mourners called on Friday for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after being arrested by security forces. Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat's coffin through the streets of...
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Hamas calls for escalating terrorist acts of Palestinians

Palestinian terrorist organizations in Gaza issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on Egyptian and international mediators to pressure Israel to “lift the blockade on Gaza, finalize the rehabilitation matter, and stop the provocations in Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan.”. The terrorist groups also called on Palestinians in Judea and...
Middle East985theriver.com

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
Middle EastDaily Beast

Israel Is Sending Robots With Machine Guns to the Gaza Border

Gaza is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison. Over two million people inhabit the tiny coastal strip, and they must endure a 70 percent unemployment rate; frequent shortages of medical supplies, fuel and clean water; constant power outages; and the fundamentalist governance of the extremist group Hamas. Add to that the Israeli air strikes that knocked down multiple high-rise residential buildings in a war last May—the third war since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Amnesty: ‘catalogue of violations’ by Israeli police against Palestinians

The latest flare-up of violence in the Gaza Strip has been accompanied by a “catalogue of violations” committed by Israeli police against Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, according to research from Amnesty International. Arab citizens of Israel have been subjected to unlawful force from officers during peaceful demonstrations,...