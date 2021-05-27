'Cancelled' for Saying Jesus Loves You | Matt Brevner on Andrew Says 25
Matt Brevner has a history unlike any other Rebel News personality — he is a Juno Award and Much Music Video Award Nominee for his work as a producer and hip-hop artist. His road to 'redemption' is riddled with cancel culture, misunderstanding and faith in God. After a complicated past with Canadian rapper Madchild (of the group Swollen Members) that spawned a vitriolic rift, Brevner was later subjected to a hit piece at the hands of mainstream media simply for being present while a street preacher spoke about the Bible in Vancouver.www.rebelnews.com