Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

'Cancelled' for Saying Jesus Loves You | Matt Brevner on Andrew Says 25

rebelnews.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Brevner has a history unlike any other Rebel News personality — he is a Juno Award and Much Music Video Award Nominee for his work as a producer and hip-hop artist. His road to 'redemption' is riddled with cancel culture, misunderstanding and faith in God. After a complicated past with Canadian rapper Madchild (of the group Swollen Members) that spawned a vitriolic rift, Brevner was later subjected to a hit piece at the hands of mainstream media simply for being present while a street preacher spoke about the Bible in Vancouver.

www.rebelnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madchild
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Canadian#Rebel News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
ReligionHartselle Enquirer

How closely are you following Jesus?

Recently I heard of the concept of the rabbi’s dust. It is a way to describe how closely the disciple or trainee of a rabbi would follow behind. Here is an explanation I found: Disciples were known for walking behind their rabbi, following him so closely that they would become covered with the dust kicked up from his sandals.
Religionwelscongregationalservices.net

It’s not what you say . . .

You know what they say, “It’s not what you say, but how you say it, that counts.” Do you react to those words by wanting to pick a fight? “Excuse me, it matters very much what you say! There’s no excuse for false doctrine.” Okay, so maybe you don’t react in combat mode. Maybe my tendency to want to fight “for the truth” is the reason a friend of mine feels compelled to tell me this frequently.
Religionymi.today

Love Says “No”: How Boundaries Express True Care

I remember that summer vividly. I was headed into high school, and had just wrapped my hormone-charged little brain around Jesus’s servanthood, His death to self. I remember leaning over my cafeteria tray, discussing with my camp counsellor what it would look like to live that way ourselves. She looked...
CelebrationsPosted by
Vice

Father’s Day Gifts for Your Boomer Dad That Say 'I Love You, Champ'

Boomer Dad’s den is an art walk of Kirkland socks, rogue Chapsticks, and vinyl that, like him, has aged into a choice vintage treasure. Because Boomer Dad actually remembers seeing Bo Diddley rail on his Gretsch guitar and having the Byrds play at his high school dance (shoutout Palisades High ‘65)—and he won’t let you forget it. Boomer Dad was here long before Shrek symposiums, he has seen all the extreme political pendulum-swinging of the 20th century, and he was on the ground floor of the rise and fall of the Cabbage Patch Kids. He has ridden the sands of time hard, man, and he’s got the Tevas to prove it.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

If You Struggle With Saying ‘No’, Read This

When I was training and just starting my relationship coaching practice, I was very overwhelmed. Would I actually be able to help people with their dating woes? Could I really help elicit transformation in this vulnerable part of their lives?. I was nervous working with my first few clients. Every...
Religiontherochestervoice.com

Why did Jesus say that a prophet has no honor in his own country?

"They knew Jesus when he was a kid. They just said, 'Hi Jesus,' but they didn't know he was God," says Stacey, 6. It's hard to talk with people who have known you for a long time, especially about spiritual matters. They think they know you. In most cases, they're right, but not with Jesus.
Religiondailypostathenian.com

When you go, Jesus will too

Last week I wrote to you, dear saints, about the purpose of Pentecost. Insomuch that you might know that the Lord Jesus has equipped us with His Holy Spirit, primarily so that we may go forth and be His witnesses and of this blessed Gospel, which we have received. When we think of fulfilling such a task, for some, it may be overwhelming or downright scary. The truth is that we need not fear, for when we go, Jesus will, too.
Religionthecowboychannel.com

Todd Tilghman performs "Jesus and You"

Todd Tilghman is a small-town pastor and singer who won season 18 of NBC's The Voice. Now, he is releasing a book titled Every Little Win: How Celebrating Small Victories Can Lead to Big Joy. He joined RFD-TV's Janet Adkison in studio to talk about his journey, his new book,...
ReligionIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: A song about God

“He can turn the tides and calm the angry sea. He lights every star that makes the darkness bright. He still finds the time to hears a child’s first prayer. In 1954 Southern Gospel songwriter, Richard Mullan, did a fabulous job in describing the accolades and power of, Jesus Christ while only using the pronoun “He.” Mullan was sure that true believers would have no trouble identifying the antecedent to the pronoun as Jesus. Jesus being God is the only one who can do these remarkable things which we call miracles but are just natural for Jesus.
Albertville, ALSand Mountain Reporter

FAITH: Loving others like true disciples of Jesus

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ but I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you,” Matthew 5:43-44 In our current sermon series, we are looking at the difference in what it means to be...
Musicnextmosh.com

Teeth unleash “Voodoo Priestess” music video

Teeth — consisting of vocalist Blake Prince (ex-Straight Reads the Line, Anniversary) and guitarist Chris LeMasters (ex-Dead and Divine) — have shared the official music video for their new song titled “Voodoo Priestess” — watch below. “When we were writing ‘Voodoo Priestess,’ both Chris and I were living in isolation...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Jesus’ Love Is Stronger Than Your Failures

Your failures are not the point of your story. To be completely honest with you, I see a lot of myself in Peter. He is very impulsive. He is going to do it, say it, and he would rather ask for forgiveness rather than permission. The same guy that gets out the boat and falls for lack of faith is also the first one bold enough to call Jesus the Christ, the Son of God. Peter’s highs are really high and his lows are really low. When Jesus begins calling the disciples to follow him, do you remember how he calls Peter?
Minoritieskentlive.news

Couple to say 'I do' for second time after hubby becomes wife

A couple are to walk down the aisle for the second time together - but this time as 'bride and bride' after the groom revealed she was transgender. Rayna and Jae Harvey tied the knot in 2018 while Rayna was called Jake, however it was during their honeymoon in Center Parcs, in Longleat, Wilts, that Rayna came out as transgender.