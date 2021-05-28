Cancel
New Sunscreen Is Coral-Safe and Provides Highly Effective UVB/UVA Protection

By Mblue Labs
Cover picture for the articleScientists find that Methylene Blue could be an effective alternative to sunscreens that cause coral damage. A new study published in Nature Scientific Reports has found that Methylene Blue, a century-old medicine, has the potential to be a highly effective, broad-spectrum UV irradiation protector that absorbs UVA and UVB, repairs ROS and UV irradiation induced DNA damages, and is safe for coral reefs. The study suggests that Methylene Blue could become an alternative sunscreen ingredient that supports the environment and protects human skin health.

