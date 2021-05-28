Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach recreation centers opening back up June 1

By Margaret Kavanagh
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F478g_0aEOIeSF00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Starting June 1, Virginia Beach recreation centers will be fully open again with no online pre-registrations required.

The centers have been open - but with limited accessibility - and people are currently required to go online and make a reservation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you will no longer need a mask or to socially distance after June 1 while at the rec centers.

Officials ask people who are not vaccinated to continue to wear a mask and socially distance.

“June 1 is an exciting day for us. We’ve been under a lot of restrictions, COVID restrictions, by the state, and we want to fully re-open our buildings, and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Anthony Taylor, the Kempsville Recreation Center Supervisor.

“We’re very excited, we’re very excited,” said Bettie Cuddyer, a member at the Kempsville Rec Center. “I’ll be nice to have other people. I know my husband plays pickleball and I play pickleball; sometimes I have to choose between walking and playing pickleball, so it’ll be great to play everything.”

Related: Pickleball grows in popularity in Virginia Beach

City leaders said they are also changing their membership structure. They said starting July 1 it will be one all-inclusive annual membership for adults that will include group fitness classes and drop-in childcare for $110.

