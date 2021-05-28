Cancel
Books & Literature

Natalie Haynes: ‘All I could understand in Finnegans Wake were the smutty Latin bits’

The Guardian
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fun, Piranesi by Susanna Clarke. I loved Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell; I’ve been looking forward to this. I’m lost in a strange labyrinth and I’m not sure how to get out, or even if I want to. For work, I have Ovid’s Metamorphoses on the go, because I’m writing a novel about Medusa and I am nicking all of it from him.

Books & Literaturekwbu.org

Likely Stories : A Thousand Ships, by Natalie Haynes

I’m Jim McKeown, welcome to Likely Stories, a weekly review of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Ever since high school, I have carried a secondary obsession with the ancient Greeks and the myriad gods, goddesses, nymphs, and warriors, like Achilles, Ajax, Hector, Paris, Hellen, and, of course, Odysseus. Natalie Haynes is a writer and broadcaster. Her latest book is A Thousand Ships¸ detailing the greatest war ever fought until the 1914.
Books & LiteratureNewsTimes

Hear Audiobook Excerpt of James Joyce's Infamously Challenging 'Finnegans Wake'

Finnegans Wake, James Joyce’s final novel, is a notoriously challenging read. In the late Eighties, New Yorkers would organize “marathon group reads” of the book that would start at noon on New Year’s Eve and let the words flow until the evening of New Year’s Day. It took a Chinese translator eight years to get through the first third of the tome, since nearly every word required a footnote since most are neologisms or portmanteaus. But largely, the novel, first published in 1939, is best known for how little read it actually is.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Doubles and Second Selves: A Twisted Literary Tradition

As soon as I started writing The Body Double, I seemed to discover doubles everywhere—in literature, movies, and even the tangled world of internet conspiracies, where they believe your favorite celebrities might not be who they seem to be. The appeal of the double self as a narrative force is clear—a second self to whom we can pin the worst of our behavior, or who, conversely, might be living our dream lives. Here are some of my favorite doubles in the twisted world of mystery fiction and (slightly) beyond!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Too Weird or Not Weird Enough: What is Slipstream?

In early 2020, I tackled the definitions and interpretations of speculative fiction. Like speculative fiction, there is another term that lingers somewhere between literary fiction, mainstream, and genre. That is where slipstream comes into play. Like speculative fiction, slipstream’s definition varies depending on who you ask and with what context....
Books & LiteratureMichigan Daily

10 LGBTQ+ fiction & fantasy books to read this year

The Arts world is one filled with self-expression and introspection, whether from artist or from audience member. Naturally, this translates into many different ways of approaching the queer experience. For Pride Month, Daily Arts wanted to cover this self-search and love through different forms of art, with these articles revealing more to the reader and writer about how many ways there are to celebrate and reflect on queerness.
Middlebury, VTAddison Independent

Book review: Love and Fury: A Novel of Mary Wollstonecraft — by Samantha Silva

This biographical novel is a fictionalized historical account of the birth of Mary Wollstonecraft’s daughter and the days immediately following. Wollstonecraft was courageous, with a sensibility and mind well ahead of her time, and this well-researched and well-written novel reveals her intelligence and essence. A highly-regarded feminist philosopher in the 1700s, she authored the groundbreaking “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman,” and succeeded in living an independent life, living by the pen, as they say. She believed all women deserved the same education as men. The story, her story, is populated with her friends, illustrator and educator Fanny Blood, educator Jane Arden, her publisher Joseph Johnson, political philosopher, Thomas Paine, her husband, philosopher William Godwin, the painter and writer Henry Fuseli, to name a few, plus, of course, her daughter, Mary Shelley, the acclaimed author of the horror novel, “Frankenstein.” The book is told with two voices: Mary W, addressing her daughter, who she will not live to raise, narrates the story of her life thus far, and Mrs. B, a compassionate midwife who stays fast by Mary’s side, recounting the present circumstances while she cares for Mary. It’s a stirring, revelatory tale of love and life and feminism, rich with revolutionary ideas and actual revolutionaries.
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Poet Michael Robbins on reading while walking

Poet Michael Robbins suddenly became a name in the literary world in 2009 when The New Yorker’s then poetry editor Paul Muldoon plucked his “Alien vs. Predator” from the magazine’s voluminous slush pile and published it. Since then Robbins has written three collections, including the just published “Walkman,” the title poem of which was chosen for Best American Poetry in 2018. The Topeka, Kan., native earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and now teaches creative writing at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
Books & LiteratureElle

Shelf Life: Choi Eunyoung

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Into the Woods: Hannah Whitten’s For the Wolf

There’s a red cape and a forest and a wolf, but Hannah Whitten’s debut novel For the Wolf isn’t just a Little Red Riding Hood retelling. It is a story about a young woman named Red who goes into a dark forest where a Wolf lurks. But the familiar imagery is a means, not an end. Whitten isn’t tweaking one fairy tale, or even a cluster of them. She’s borrowing pieces and ideas and images to stitch together a whole new red cloak, a story that understands how powerful fairy tales are—and how misused that power can be.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Is Alice Munro’s Lone Novel… Even a Novel?

“My ambition is to write a novel before I die.” When Alice Munro said this, in 1998, she was not at an age when we might expect to hear such an announcement: not 20 or 30, but a few years shy of 70, and already known as one of the world’s best short story writers. With seven collections behind her, Munro would go on to author six more, and in 2013 she would join Toni Morrison as one of only two North American writers of fiction to win the Nobel Prize in the last 40-plus years.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 1 Recap: "All I Seek Is a Deeper Understanding"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki Season 1 Episode 1, "Glorious Purpose."]. I am going to start this recap of the first episode of Loki with a not-so-silent prayer for the season finale: Please, oh please, let this show end as strong as it begins. And to be clear, that's asking for a lot, as Episode 1 of the Disney+ deep dive into the psyche of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, sometimes misunderstood and sometimes actually villainous villain, is a fun, sharp, weird, and exciting kick-off to the series.
EntertainmentThe Independent

Trevor Nunn on Happy Days: ‘I can vouch for Beckett’s “funny bones”’

At a time when we are yearning for the dawn to arrive, marking the end of a long and very dark night, we may well find that most of our soon-to-be reopening theatres will be treating us to a diet of carefree, frivolous comedies – keeping seriousness at the furthest possible distance. That would be entirely understandable, but we all know that strict diets can give us too much of the same thing, and that variety has always been the spice of theatrical life.
Books & LiteratureBBC

Hilary Mantel repeats Walter Scott Prize success

Hilary Mantel has won the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction for a second time. The Mirror and the Light, the final novel in her Thomas Cromwell trilogy, has received the award 11 years after the first book, Wolf Hall. She said she was "amazed and truly delighted" to win...
Books & LiteratureElectric Literature

What We Can—and Can’t—Learn About Louisa May Alcott from Her Teenage Fiction

Each “Unfinished Business” will examine an unfinished work left behind by one of our greatest authors. What might have been genius, and what might have been better left locked in the drawer? How and why do we read these final words from our favorite writers — and what would they have to say about it? We’ll piece together the rumors and fragments and notes to find the real story.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Godmothers Are the Original Gangsters

At signings and book club events, the question that comes up most often is, “What made you decide to write this novel?”. The inspiration for The Godmothers didn’t come from a single source; it was more like the spokes of a wheel coming together in one pivotal spot. And as I was researching and writing this “New York” novel, I found my “center of the wheel” when I stumbled across a quote from Mario Puzo who revealed the true inspiration for his novel, The Godfather.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Death in the Present Tense: On Martha Gellhorn’s Love Letters to Ernest Hemingway

“I haven’t been in such a rage for a long time, but where can one dump one’s rage?”. Eager to travel to Finland where, as far as Martha Gellhorn could determine, people “looked after each other’s needs and rights, with justice: a good democracy,” she noted that it “was unusual timing to arrive in a strange frozen country one dark afternoon and be waked the next morning at nine o’clock by the first bombs, the declaration of war,” on November 30th. Her first piece for Collier’s there, “Bombs on Helsinki,” among many vignettes, showed a nine-year-old boy outside his home watching Russian bombers, holding himself “stiffly so as not to shrink from the noise. When the air was quiet again, he said, ‘Little by little, I am getting really angry.’”
Books & Literaturetatteredcover.com

The Picture of Dorian Gray (Paperback)

An astounding novel of decadence, debauchery, and secrecy from one of Ireland's greatest writers. Nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read. Enthralled by his own exquisite portrait, Dorian Gray makes a Faustian bargain to sell his soul in exchange for eternal youth and beauty....
Books & Literaturebooktrib.com

Whose Story is This? Classic Tales Cleverly Retold

You’ve heard the wry pronouncement, “There are only two plots in the world: someone takes a journey, and a stranger comes to town.” And then someone inevitably replies “That’s the same story. It all depends upon the point of view.” If there are only two stories in the universe, and possibly only one, what makes the story special? And who does the story belong to?
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kevin Hart on cancel culture: 'I understand people are human'

(CNN) — Kevin Hart has had some experience with cancel culture and he's not here for it. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Hart used some colorful language we won't repeat here to talk about his disdain for the tendency to "cancel" people after they have publicly made mistakes.