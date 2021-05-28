Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, episode 5 live stream: Watch online

This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the series. The protagonists of The Bad Batch remain on Ord Mantell at Cid’s in the latest episode, “Decommissioned.” Tech and Wrecker take it upon themselves to train Omega in the use of an energy bow when Cid interrupts them with a new mission. She wants them to head to Corellia to steal a tactical droid from a decommissioning facility. With clones now serving the Empire, the data from a Separatist tactical droid skyrockets in value. While on Corellia, they run into complications when they encounter another pair of ne’er-do-wells with the same mission. Ultimately, they all work together to fight their way out of the droid decommissioning facility, and Hunter has to make some difficult decisions.