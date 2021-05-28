Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, episode 5 live stream: Watch online

Star Wars: The Bad Batch brought back two Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters in its latest episode, and now those two characters have spotlight posters. Star Wars: The Bad Batch previously brought The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand into animation played by Ming-Na Wen. Now it's reached back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season, which introduced Clone Force 99, to pluck the Martez sisters, Rafa and Trace, and bring them into Star Wars' darkest era. Fans will remember Rafa and Trace from the four-part story arc in the middle of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Seven. Spanning the episodes "Gone with a Trace," "Deal No Deal," "Dangerous Debt," and "Together Again," the arc caught up with Ahsoka Tano after she left the Jedi Order. She befriended the Martez sisters, who lived in the Coruscant's level 1313. Their parents had died during a skirmish earlier in Star Wars: The Clone Wars when the Jedi chased Cad Bane through the city.