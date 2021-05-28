Every Kind of Watch Band You Need in Your Collection

Keep an eye on the time in a beautiful, classic way with the NOMOS Modern Watch collection. It includes a whopping 13 models and 11 calibers for both men and women. Each luxurious model boasts a design as unique as its wearer. Go for a cerebral TANGENTE with its large numerals or an artsy LUX with its flash of color. What’s more, many models boast the brand’s one-of-a-kind swing system. It’s a system of balance among the balance spring, escape wheel, and pallet that powers the mechanical watch and provides pacing. And, with classic, high-quality materials like sapphire crystal glass, stainless steel, and cowhide leather straps, you can be sure these gorgeous watches will stand out. Furthermore, waterproof resistance helps them stand the test of time. Finally, handcrafted in Glashütte, Germany, these watches continue a time-honored local tradition.