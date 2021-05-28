Cancel
The rise of edge computing

Computer Weekly
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe growing momentum around 5G has spurred the rise of edge computing applications designed to crunch and process data at the edge of the network. In this e-guide, read more about edge computing developments in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the pros and cons of adding edge computing to a cloud architecture.

Computersroboticstomorrow.com

ASA Computers Welcomes OnLogic Edge Computers and Servers to their Solutions Portfolio

Leading provider of technology solutions will now offer OnLogic's line of industrial hardware to their clients, providing new installation and application flexibility. ASA Computers (www.asacomputers.com/) and OnLogic (www.onlogic.com/) have announced that OnLogic's industrial edge computers, panel PCs, and servers have been added to the ASA Computers portfolio, building on their history of providing high-quality IT and server solutions. The ASA Computers' team of solution experts now have access to OnLogic's industry leading hardware to offer holistic technology solutions to their customers. OnLogic systems are now available through ASAComputers.com/OnLogic.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

StarlingX 5.0: Full-stack open-source edge cloud computing | #cloudsecurity

Want a ready-to-run cloud edge computing package with everything built-in? Check out the Open Infrastructure Foundation’s latest version of Starling X. Wouldn’t it be nice if instead of having to pick one software project from column A all the way to selecting one from column Z if you could simply set up cloud-based edge computing using an already integrated software stack? The Open Infrastructure Foundation heard your cries and its answer is StarlingX. This is an open-source edge computing and Internet of Things cloud platform that combines Ceph storage, OpenStack cloud, Kubernetes container orchestration, KVM virtualization and, of course, Linux to provide you with everything you need for an easy-to-deploy cloud/edge computing software stack.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Seeed reServer: Compact and Powerful Edge Computing

Seeed today announced the first member of its reServer System today. The reServer x86 series is designed for edge computing and IoT applications. The systems come powered by an 11th-Gen Intel processor, and higher-spec models feature Intel Iris Xe graphics. Seeed's reServer is a compact piece of kit measuring 4.8...
Computerssecurityintelligence.com

Confidential Computing: The Future of Cloud Computing Security

Two years ago, a group of tech companies introduced a new roadmap for cloud computing security. Confidential computing “uses hardware-based techniques to isolate data, specific functions, or an entire application from the operating system, hypervisor or virtual machine manager, and other privileged processes,” says IEEE Spectrum. So, what sets this apart from other digital defense efforts? How does it work?
Computerspumpsandsystems.com

Edge Computing: Benefits & Opportunities for Digital Transformation

Edge computing is a distributed computing architecture that brings computation and data collection closer to where it is needed to provide local monitoring and control, run advanced applications, improve response times, save bandwidth and connect to the enterprise. Not only does edge computing help minimize bandwidth, latency issues and reduce...
Softwarearxiv.org

Optimization of Service Addition in Multilevel Index Model for Edge Computing

With the development of Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, edge devices are witnessed to generate data at unprecedented volume. The Edge Intelligence (EI) has led to the emergence of edge devices in various application domains. The EI can provide efficient services to delay-sensitive applications, where the edge devices are deployed as edge nodes to host the majority of execution, which can effectively manage services and improve service discovery efficiency. The multilevel index model is a well-known model used for indexing service, such a model is being introduced and optimized in the edge environments to efficiently services discovery whilst managing large volumes of data. However, effectively updating the multilevel index model by adding new services timely and precisely in the dynamic Edge Computing environments is still a challenge. Addressing this issue, this paper proposes a designated key selection method to improve the efficiency of adding services in the multilevel index models. Our experimental results show that in the partial index and the full index of multilevel index model, our method reduces the service addition time by around 84% and 76%, respectively when compared with the original key selection method and by around 78% and 66%, respectively when compared with the random selection method. Our proposed method significantly improves the service addition efficiency in the multilevel index model, when compared with existing state-of-the-art key selection methods, without compromising the service retrieval stability to any notable level.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AWS strikes edge compute deal with Bell Canada

Bell Canada struck a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy cloud-connected edge compute and storage solutions which is billed as making it the operator the first in Canada to employ multi-access edge computing (MEC) on its 5G network. An operator representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) initial installations...
Computersqualcomm.com

Introducing QCS8250: How connectivity, computing and Edge AI can transform devices across industries

Qualcomm Technologies is transforming industries, business models, and experiences with our IoT solutions. We’re connecting unconnected things, and in doing so, we’re helping reimagine how the world works, plays, and lives. Our robust technologies support existing and new industries with the power of our 4G and 5G computing and connectivity solutions. Today we launched a family of chipsets to address the digital transformation across industries — one highlight being the Qualcomm QCS8250, our most powerful IoT chipset yet.
Softwarearxiv.org

PDMA: Probabilistic Service Migration Approach for Delay-aware and Mobility-aware Mobile Edge Computing

As a key technology in the 5G era, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) has developed rapidly in recent years. MEC aims to reduce the service delay of mobile users, while alleviating the processing pressure on the core network. MEC can be regarded as an extension of cloud computing on the user side, which can deploy edge servers and bring computing resources closer to mobile users, and provide more efficient interactions. However, due to the user's dynamic mobility, the distance between the user and the edge server will change dynamically, which may cause fluctuations in Quality of Service (QoS). Therefore, when a mobile user moves in the MEC environment, certain approaches are needed to schedule services deployed on the edge server to ensure the user experience. In this paper, we model service scheduling in MEC scenarios and propose a delay-aware and mobility-aware service management approach based on concise probabilistic methods. This approach has low computational complexity and can effectively reduce service delay and migration costs. Furthermore, we conduct experiments by utilizing multiple realistic datasets and use iFogSim to evaluate the performance of the algorithm. The results show that our proposed approach can optimize the performance on service delay, with 8% to 20% improvement and reduce the migration cost by more than 75% compared with baselines during the rush hours.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Xilinx Extends Edge Compute Leadership with World's Highest AI Performance-per-Watt

New Versal AI Edge ACAP series delivers AI-enabled intelligence for automotive, robotics, healthcare, and aerospace applications. -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today introduced the Versal™ AI Edge series, designed to enable AI innovation from the edge to the endpoint. With 4X the AI performance-per-watt versus GPUs1 and 10X greater compute density versus previous-generation adaptive SoCs, the Versal AI Edge series is the world’s most scalable and adaptable portfolio for next-generation distributed intelligent systems.
Computerscioreview.com

Edge Computing: Why is it Pertinent Now than Ever?

Edge computing networks can drastically reduce latency and improve performance because data does not have to go all the way back to the central server for the device to know that a function needs to be performed. FREMONT, CA: Like other trendy new areas of enterprise technology, edge computing is...
ComputersCSO

Solving Edge Computing Infrastructure Challenges

Edge compute (distributed IT) installations have become increasingly business critical. Deploying and operating IT at the edge of the network, however, comes with unique challenges. Solving them requires a departure from the traditional means of selecting, configuring, assembling, operating, and maintaining these systems. This paper describes a new, emerging model that involves an integrated ecosystem of cooperative partners, vendors, and end users.
Speed up your computer

Speed up your computer

I get asked a lot about computer performance. Many get frustrated when programs take a significant amount of time to load, saving files seems to take ages, or they feel you could take a long walk while the computer turns on. I want to share a few strategies that may help you speed up your computer.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

EdgePresence CIO Discusses the Convergence of 5G, IoT and Edge Computing at 7×24 Conference in TX | #cybersecurity | #conferences

EdgePresence CIO Joins Premier 7×24 Conference Panel on June 14. EdgePresence’s Chief Information Officer, Bill Radford, will speak this coming Monday, June 14, on the “Connectedness 2.0 – How the Convergence of 5G, IoT, and Edge Computing Will Alter the Data Center Ecosystem” panel at the 7×24 Exchange International Spring 2021 Conference in San Antonio.
Softwareaithority.com

Scale Computing Partners With Distributor KSG To Deliver Edge Computing In Japan

Leading Distributor KSG To Introduce the Award-Winning Scale Computing HE150. Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, announced KSG, a leading technology distributor in Japan, is now offering the Scale Computing HE150 appliance, powered by Intel® technology. The partnership between Scale Computing and KSG enables organizations to deploy edge computing solutions where existing legacy technologies are frequently too complex and expensive to meet their needs.
iDrive Compute review

iDrive Compute review

IDrive Compute is a newcomer to the cloud computing space, but an in-depth analysis of its VPS solutions shows that it’s right up there with the best in the industry. With the best VPS hosting, you can host a website, take advantage of powerful cloud computing, and do much, much more. There are numerous options available, including the increasingly popular iDrive Compute.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Versal AI Edge ACAP drives up ML compute and adds memory for AI

The Versal AI Edge chipsets have been designed to meet the compute densities demanded by AI-enabled automated systems for real-time control. They have 10 times the compute density of the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs for low latency, intelligent, autonomous systems and support IEC 61508, DO-254/178 and ISA 26262 safety standards for industrial, avionics and automotive applications.
Computerscioreview.com

JLT Mobile Computers Launches MT3010A Tablet Computer

JLT Mobile Computers has announced the release of the MT3010A tablet computer, which runs on Android 9 suitable for deployment in areas like warehousing. FREMONT, CA: JLT Mobile Computers, a prominent developer of computers for demanding situations, announces the release of the MT3010A tablet computer, which runs on Android 9. The fully robust tablet is suitable for deployment in areas like warehousing, logistics, food & beverage, transportation, and ports due to its small 10-inch form factor and lightweight.
TechnologyZDNet

Western Digital launches edge compute servers for remote, rugged environments

Western Digital launched Ultrastar Edge servers, including one that is rugged for military and field team use, for edge computing deployments. The company said its Ultrastar Edge servers are designed for 5G, Internet of things and cloud deployments. The servers are built to enable data processing in remote locations including deserts, seas and other areas with intermittent or no network connectivity.
Technologybackendnews.net

Edge Computing: A vital component in modern cybersecurity solutions

Over the years, Edge Computing has continuously gained trust from the IT community, as well as recognition from those outside the IT circles. Now, the focus is put on cementing its place as a vital technological innovation. In fact, Forrester is calling 2021 the year for Edge Computing, predicting it will move from experimentation to mass deployment.