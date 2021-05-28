Cancel
Amazon will install small 'ZenBooth' meditation kiosks in its warehouses

By S. Dent
Engadget
 20 days ago

In what may go down as a defining 2021 moment, Amazon has unveiled kiosks to help overworked employees destress. Called the "ZenBooth," it's a tiny "mindful practice room" about the size of an old-school phone booth. There, employees can practice the company's "AmaZen" program which "guides employees through mindfulness practices in individual interactive kiosks at buildings," Vice has reported. The booths are part of Amazon's WorkingWell program announced earlier this month.

