Public Safety

5/28/2021 Updated -05/27/2021 - Death Investigation at 2310 Martin L King Jr Dr SW

atlantapd.org
 29 days ago

UPDATE: After additional investigation is now considered a felon killed by a citizen. No charges are anticipated. On Thursday May 27, 2021 at around 2:30am officers responded to 2310 Martin L King Jr Dr SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found a deceased adult male in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Also, in the same area officers were alerted to another adult male with a stab wound. Preliminary investigation indicated that the two incidents may be related, and Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. The second male was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The decedent has not been identified at this time.

www.atlantapd.org
News Break
Public Safety
Public Safetywestseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Death investigation at Camp Long

JJ June 16, 2021 (4:40 pm) He was a beautiful, thoughtful, smart, funny person. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Wherever Brian is, I hope he feels the outpouring of love. Nate June 16, 2021 (6:44 pm) Brian was indeed a beautiful person and a great friend....
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/15/2021- UPDATE - Incident Report - Person Shot at 288 Henry Aaron Ave SW

On Tuesday June 15, 2021 at around 2:15am officers responded to 288 Henry Aaron Ave SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, a 67-year-old female, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation found that the victim was sleeping inside the house when someone fired several shots from outside, striking the victim. Other people inside the home advised they did not know who would shoot at the home or why. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/24/2021 - Death Investigation at 20 Vanira Ave SW

On Thursday June 24, 2021, at around 12:30am officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment complex at 20 Vanira Ave SW. On scene officers found an adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation found that the male was involved in a dispute with a female acquaintance during which he was shot. The female acquaintance is cooperating with police and the Homicide Unit is continuing the investigation.
Lapeer County, MIWNEM

Police: Death of man found next to dumpster at Burger King appears accidental

The Imlay City Police Department says that the death of a man found beside a dumpster at a Burger King appears to be accidental. On Tuesday around 3:00 a.m. a truck driver traveling down Van Dyke noticed a fire behind a Burger King in Lapeer County. When police and the fire department arrived to investigate, the body of a man was discovered at the scene. The deceased was not inside the dumpster, but beside it.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed attorney Clifford Woodards

DETROIT – A Detroit police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after crashing their vehicle into another vehicle in February, killing a well-known lawyer. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday that Detroit police officer Teaira Funderburg, 29, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty. Funderburg is accused of striking a vehicle while responding to an emergency situation on Feb. 8, killing the driver of the vehicle, 58-year-old Clifford Woodards.