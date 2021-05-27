5/28/2021 Updated -05/27/2021 - Death Investigation at 2310 Martin L King Jr Dr SW

UPDATE: After additional investigation is now considered a felon killed by a citizen. No charges are anticipated. On Thursday May 27, 2021 at around 2:30am officers responded to 2310 Martin L King Jr Dr SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found a deceased adult male in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. Also, in the same area officers were alerted to another adult male with a stab wound. Preliminary investigation indicated that the two incidents may be related, and Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. The second male was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The decedent has not been identified at this time.