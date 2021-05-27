Cancel
Atlanta, GA

05/26/2021 - Aviation Unit Laser Incident at 750 Bonnie Brae Ave SW

atlantapd.org
 19 days ago

On Wednesday May 26, 2021 at around 11:10pm the Atlanta Police Department helicopter was assisting in the search for a missing child when the pilot noticed someone on the ground directing a laser into the aircraft’s cockpit which interfered with his night vision device. The pilot identified the location where the laser was coming from and directed officers on the ground to a house at 750 Bonnie Brae Ave SW. At the location, the officers contacted the suspect who admitted pointing a laser at the aircraft. A laser pointer device was taken as evidence. The suspect was arrested and released on a copy of charges for Using a Laser Device Against a Law Enforcement Officer and Use of a Laser Against an Aircraft. No injuries were reported.

www.atlantapd.org
