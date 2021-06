If you've eaten shredded cheese or ice cream, you've almost certainly eaten cellulose. And despite the occasional uproar it causes in worried consumers, in small quantities, it's perfectly safe to eat. "Basically anything with plant stuff in it," is how Jeff Potter, author of Cooking for Geeks, explained cellulose to Bon Appétit. The panicked confusion that bubbles to the internet's surface every other year or so is due to a conflation between the fact that you can derive cellulose from sawdust and the sawdust itself. Yes, since cellulose comes from plant matter, many companies source it from sawdust. However, the same substance can come from apples, corn husks, or whatever else.