Pardon The Weeds, We're Saving The Bees
Bees are some of nature’s hardest workers and play a huge role in the lifecycle by pollinating plants, essential for our food. Without them we couldn’t survive so it’s important to do what we can for these little guys. You can help them by leaving little areas of your garden for wildflowers for them to feed on. If you ever see a tired bee on the ground, leave a spoon of sugar water next to him so he can have a little drink (butterflies like this too).www.cutoutandkeep.net