Pardon The Weeds, We're Saving The Bees

From a smart serum that knows your skin better than you do to an aromatherapy-infused line of lip balms. Feeling emotionally ready to head back into the world this summer? Same. But perhaps your skin and hair don’t exactly share those sentiments. If you’re looking for quick fixes and touch-ups, have we ever got you covered with the just-launched products that will get you summer-ready in no time. From 10-minute hair colour solutions to lip balms that instantly brighten your mood, and a serum from the future (or so it seems) that can recognize what your skin needs before you even do, these are the June 2021 beauty launches we’re obsessing over — and June’s barely begun.