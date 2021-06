Details about the case of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man shot by authorities in a Minneapolis parking garage, are scarce. According to initial reports by authorities, members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task shot and killed Smith on June 3 after he fired a gun from the car he was in. But the passenger who was in the car with Smith, who was injured during the incident, says she never saw a weapon on Smith. Because they were acting as part of a U.S. Marshals task force, the officers who shot and killed Smith — identified only as sheriff’s deputies from Hennepin and Ramsey Counties — were not wearing body cameras.