Rafael Nadal has won 13 Roland Garros titles since making a debut in Paris in 2005, winning 104 out of 106 matches so far and hoping to claim another title at his beloved Major next Sunday. Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both advanced into the 15th Roland Garros quarter-final last week, needing one more victory to set a thrilling semi-final clash in what should be the final before the final.