“If a hospital makes high margins, that could be a sign that they are exercising bargaining power, it could be a sign that they're really well run and have low costs." (Pittsburgh) — A right thumb splint officially costs $165 at UPMC’s flagship hospital; a pacemaker is more than $38,000. Recent analysis finds that prices for care at UPMC Presbyterian are some of the most inflated in the country, but critics say in many cases, it’s unlikely that “Presby” will bill that full amount.