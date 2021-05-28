Cancel
Family Relationships

Family Sacrifices: Making Meaning Of Memorial Day

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Westport prepares to celebrate Memorial Day, it’s important to personalize all those who gave their lives for our country. Over 75 years ago, 2 local families did far more than their share. It may be an American record. During World War II, 8 of the 12 Cuseo sons left...

Family Relationships
Family Relationshipshealthnewshub.org

Making Vaccinations a Family Affair

The Yost family is used to not being able to spend a lot of time together. Tina has been working as a cardiac ultrasound tech at Soundview Medical Associates for over 21 years. Robert has been a firefighter for 33. Two jobs where schedules don’t always line up. So you...
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Memorial Day 2021

Monday, May 31, 2021, was Memorial Day, when as a nation we paused to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives for our country. Around the area a number of programs were held in honor of those men and women. In New Glarus, a parade and program at Veterans Park was held.
Celebrationsconnect-bridgeport.com

The Grapevine: Recalling Members of Family Serving their Country as Memorial Day 2021 Comes to End

That mark our place....... A poem written by John McCrae in 1915 seems to be carved in each of our brains as we remember Memorial Day. Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday in May. It is to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives in defending our country. In Europe, the poppy was one of the first flowers to reappear on the surface of the ground where the battles were fought. This is how the poppy became the symbol of Memorial Day. The wearing of the poppy is a symbol to honor the dead.
Carmel Hamlet, NYputnamcountycourier.com

Memorial Day Weekend Tragic for Carmel Family

The long Memorial Day weekend ended tragically for a Carmel family when the owner of a residence on Collier Drive accidentally drowned in his backyard pool. Carmel Police and Carmel FD personnel were summoned to the Madera residence around 6 pm May 3...
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Community Family Day

This event is to Honor the Late Bishop Nellie C. Yarborough’s Legacy. Remembering Dedication and Commitment to the Mt. Calvary Holy Church of America Organization both locally and Nationally. She was a Preacher and Teacher of the Gospel, Pilar in the City of Boston. Women on The Rise Inc. and...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Memorial Day at Restlawn Memorial Park

Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. The Wausau American Legion Post 10 paid tribute to our fallen Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard personnel on Memorial Day at the Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Day is not about recreation and fun. It’s about remembering why you have your freedom and what you are going to have in the future in America.
Family Relationshipsmoravian.org

What Makes Us Family

A few years ago, two New Yorkers, out on a drive through the countryside, happened upon a beautiful old farm near a picturesque village. The farm called out to them, and on seeing the For Sale sign, they bought it. Soon after, they both lost their jobs. As the farm was all they had left, they had to figure out what they would do to keep it.
Family RelationshipsKodiak Daily Mirror

Respecting my father’s journey

More than one out of every four children in the United States lives without a father in their home at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For this generation, that’s a total of 19.5 million children — 19.5 million lives. Children who live without their...
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Guest Op-Ed: Commemorating Memorial Day and Honoring Those Who Made the Supreme Sacrifice for Our Country

Monday, May 31st, was Memorial Day. This is a day to honor those that made the supreme sacrifice for our nation while serving in the U.S. military. The origin of Memorial Day began when after the Civil War, Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, the head of a Union veteran organization, established Decoration Day on May 30th as a time for people to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. By the late 1860s, many different localities around the country were holding their own springtime tributes to fallen soldiers and those who died in war, and decorating their graves with flowers. The first large observance of Decoration Day was held in 1868 at the Arlington National Cemetery. Decoration Day continued to be observed on the local level and, in 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May, with the change going into effect in 1971.
Rehoboth, MAreportertoday.com

Rehoboth Memorial Day Ceremony

Unfortunately, this year’s Parade was cancelled due to the constraints of Covid-19, but The Memorial Day Ceremony did commence at 11:30 AM with a dedication of our Fallen Comrades who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice and those who have fallen since Memorial Day of 2019 with a ceremony that ended at noon with the lowering and raising of the American Flag.
Celebrationsnativesunnews.today

Reminiscing about Memorial Day

Maybe watching the TV series Yellowstone is contagious to the employees and management of Native Sun News Today, but all of the first two seasons of Yellowstone were on over the Memorial Day weekend and so we had a chance to catch up on any shows we may have missed in the last 2 years.
White Bird, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: A day to give pause, offer thanks for sacrifices

I represent the American Legion and the VFW in our wonderful community. Recently, the VFW Crea D’ Haven Post 3520 placed flags along Main Street in respect to the upcoming holiday. Later that day, we again placed flags on the graves of those who gave their lives at some point for us to enjoy our freedoms. We are always joined by American Legion posts 37 and 152, the local Boy Scout Troop, and fellow volunteers who just wanted to help out.
MilitaryBluefield Daily Telegraph

D-Day: 77 years and unnumbered sacrifices ago to make peace possible

June 6, 1944 was generally cool along the East Coast of the United States and TIME magazine noted that a “bomber’s moon” shone through the night sky. It was 12:37 a.m. EWT (Eastern War Time – equivalent to Daylight Savings Time) when the newspaper and radio stations began to receive alerts about a massive invasion taking place in France. Soldiers from “our side” were beginning to muscle their way onto a select series of beaches in southern France to begin the task of beating back the mighty German army which had dominated much of Europe since 1939.
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Family working to raise money for 4 children whose father's body was pulled from river on Memorial Day

Michael Gardner was identified as the man pulled from the Spokane River on Memorial Day. His family said his body was found on his oldest sons Mike’s 15th birthday. "It's completely devastating our whole family has just been running non-stop at this point trying to figure out how we are going to support these kids and how we are going to sit around our holiday table without an empty seat,” said Cathleen Copper, Michael Gardner’s sister.