June 3 Playoff scores and recaps. Patience and plate discipline powered Bellefonte to a win over DuBois in a 5A Sub-Regional win over DuBois. Despite only tallying five hits, Bellefonte tallied 11 walks in the game, playing a tremendous role in their win. The Raiders took a 2-0 lead after two innings and responded with two more in the fifth after DuBois scored a run in the top of the frame. The Raiders put the game away with a four-run sixth to set the final score.