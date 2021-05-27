Top Waterfront Vacation Ideas in the Great Lakes Bay

Lake Superior is the largest and northernmost of the Great Lakes. At 82,000 square kilometers, it is the world’s largest freshwater lake by surface area, accounting for about 10% of the Earth’s freshwater. However, it is the third-largest freshwater lake by volume after Lake Baikal and Tanganyika. Superior is located on the Canada-US border and shared by Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ontario. The lake is fed by about 200 rivers, with every drop of water into the lake retained for about 200 years before exiting through the St. Mary’s River into Lake Huron. There are about 350 shipwrecks in Lake Superior, with up to 10,000 dead bodies stuck in the icy water.