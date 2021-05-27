Top Waterfront Vacation Ideas in the Great Lakes Bay
Refreshing & cool, salt-free & scenic: the Great Lakes Bay is hands-down and all-in the place to be for affordable waterfront vacationing in Michigan!. Sail into the sunset with dinner reservations for “on-deck”, or charter a boat and go get your “catch of the day”! Pack a picnic and savor it lakeside, or enjoy fresh seafood served al fresco along the Saginaw River. With gorgeous, abundant rivers and lakes — and unique waterfront excursions to choose from — experience deep blue beauty while you’re here!www.gogreat.com