The newest vaccine incentive? Pot. Washington state announced Monday that licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site Covid-19 vaccine clinics. The campaign is being called “Joints for Jabs”. The program was created by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Anyone over the age of 21 can receive a “single pre-rolled joint” if they receive a covid vaccine on-site before July 12th. In order to get the joint vaccines must be received at the establishment. This comes in addition to allowing free drinks in exchange for vaccinations. Those drinks however can be given out with just proof of the vaccine, not limited to on-site clinics.