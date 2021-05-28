Apollo Wireless Pad MagSafe dual wireless charger

When we play, we suspend judgment and logic and enter a "magic bubble" where giggling is a goal. In this course, we define "toys" as "interfaces for open-ended play experiences". With this in mind, this course focuses on prototyping wireless electronic toys. We start by looking at the history of toys. We discuss and explore toy concept development. We look at techniques for creating vinyl and plush stuffed toys. Students will first make toy concepts with traditional non-electronic materials. After this, we begin experimenting with electronic user interfaces. We will use "micro:bit" as our electronics platform. We concentrate on programming for interaction with sight, sound, and touch. The final part of the course is a student-led project. Students will ideate concepts and ultimately create their own wireless toys. The instructor will help students bring their concepts to life. We will discuss entrepreneurial considerations for launching toy products. The final project will be presented in a critique with toy industry experts. Some prototyping experience is recommended, but not required. Sewing or hot-glue gun experience is recommended, but not required.