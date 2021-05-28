Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apollo Wireless Pad MagSafe dual wireless charger

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The design team and engineers at Nimble have created a new wireless chargers offering up to 30W of charging power. The Apollo Wireless Pad works provides charging speeds up to 15W or 7.5W for iPhones and comes with a 20W power adapter for $50. While the Apollo Duo Wireless Pad is also MagSafe compatible and offers 30W power or 7.5W for each iPhone and 15W each for Android for $80. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Nimble wireless chargers.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magsafe#Nimble#Airpods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Android Devices
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

I finally found my perfect wireless charger

A $150 phone charger might not be the pinnacle of tech accessory excess, but it surely sits comfortably among the foothills of luxury. A few generic Qi chargers and a USB hub can achieve largely the same goal as Nomad's Base Station, but they won't look or feel nearly as good doing it — and that's what this product, at the end of the day, is really all about.
Electronicsvoonze.com

A smartwatch that also houses its own wireless headphones

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. We have just been struck by a campaign on Indiegogo in which funding is sought to carry out a interesting smartwatch model that also serves as a charging box for your own wireless headphones, integrating into the design itself to perfection.
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Samsung working on a new 25W Multi Device Wireless charger: Leak

Samsung is apparently working on a new multi device wireless charger. This new device is similar to the now discontinued AirPower from Apple, as per a new leak on Twitter. According to tipster @chunvn8888‘s tweet, the new multi device charger from the South Korean tech giant will be slightly thinner than its previously launched Wireless Trio. The leak claims that the company managed to make the wireless charger slimmer thanks to the size of the copper coils, which are said to be very small. Furthermore, these copper coils will also arrive with multiple layers of copper heat sync, graphite, and thermal paste sandwich as well for heat dissipation.
Cell Phonesfacilityexecutive.com

Openpath, Allegion Mobile Enabled Wireless Locks Integration

Openpath, a provider of touchless, modern access control and workplace safety automation, announced a new cloud-to-cloud integration with Schlage® NDE and LE mobile enabled wireless locks from Allegion U.S., a provider of security products and solutions as well as seamless access. This new integration provides a greater selection of cost-effective security solutions across an organization’s entire deployment and makes Openpath one of the only physical access control providers in the commercial space to natively support a Bluetooth credential with Schlage locks. The integration is easily configured with a mobile device and doesn’t require additional wiring or Openpath hardware.
Electronicsems1.com

Make a Wireless Stethoscope with the CORE® Attachment by Eko™

Make your analog stethoscope wireless with the CORE® Attachment by Eko™ in 5 steps. The CORE® Digital Attachment can be used on most popular analog models, adding amplification, active noise cancellation, and wireless functionality to your stethoscope. Wireless stethoscopes are a great solution for screening patients during infection control scenarios, such as COVID-19, without breaking PPE. Step 1. Detach chestpiece Step 2. Connect CORE® with included adaptors Step 3. Pair CORE® with Eko App Step 4. Connect with Bluetooth wireless headphones Step 5. Use your stethoscope wirelessly.
Electronicsigeekphone.com

Xiaomi 65W Dual-Port GaN Charger is on The Sale

Xiaomi Mall launched a new 65W dual-port GaN charger, priced at 149 yuan, consistent with the previous single-port version. The Xiaomi 65W Dual-Port GaN Charger can provide the charging power of the original charger for Xiaomi 11, and the battery can be charged to 100% in 45 minutes. At the same time, the Xiaomi GaN charger 65W (1A1C) can also provide fast charging for the iPhone 12, which can charge up to 60% in 30 minutes.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

The wired and wireless connectivity options on the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT are highly impressive alongside the ability to simultaneously connect both 2.5GHz and Bluetooth aptX HD. Beyond that, it’s an outstanding gaming headset that blends phenomenal audio quality with functionality for those willing to pay the high-price tag. Be mindful of the short battery life and 2.5GHz range though.
TechnologyEngadget

Apple is reportedly developing an iPad Pro with wireless charging

Apple may release an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities sometime next year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is currently working on a new iPad Pro and a new iPad mini. Apple will reportedly replace the Pro tablet's aluminum casing with a glass back similar to the latest iPhones', partly to enable wireless charging. If you'll recall, the company went from glass to aluminum and then back to glass again for its phones — it made the last switch when it launched the iPhone 8.
NFLdealepic.com

Bose QC35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

List Price ** $298.88 ** now only ** $219.88 ** Limited time only!!. Lithium-ion battery with up to 20 hours of wireless listening per charge. This Bose QC35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones features volume-optimized EQ for balanced audio performance.
Electronicsnewsatw.com

Best true wireless earbuds for 2021

The search for the best true wireless earbuds has become more daunting with each passing month. The category used to begin and end with Apple’s AirPods, the best seller in the category. However, these days several rivals offer superior audio quality, performance and battery life, with some of those buds more suited for Android users who can’t take advantage of the AirPods’ and AirPods Pro’s Apple-only extra features. And with even more contenders on the way, the market for true wireless earbuds is getting seriously competitive.
Electronicsnewschool.edu

Making Wireless Toys

When we play, we suspend judgment and logic and enter a "magic bubble" where giggling is a goal. In this course, we define "toys" as "interfaces for open-ended play experiences". With this in mind, this course focuses on prototyping wireless electronic toys. We start by looking at the history of toys. We discuss and explore toy concept development. We look at techniques for creating vinyl and plush stuffed toys. Students will first make toy concepts with traditional non-electronic materials. After this, we begin experimenting with electronic user interfaces. We will use "micro:bit" as our electronics platform. We concentrate on programming for interaction with sight, sound, and touch. The final part of the course is a student-led project. Students will ideate concepts and ultimately create their own wireless toys. The instructor will help students bring their concepts to life. We will discuss entrepreneurial considerations for launching toy products. The final project will be presented in a critique with toy industry experts. Some prototyping experience is recommended, but not required. Sewing or hot-glue gun experience is recommended, but not required.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Superdanny Wireless Charging Station with 5 USB Ports

With 5 USB ports, the Superdanny wireless charging station allows to charge up to 5 devices at the same time. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The wireless charging dock measures 3.2 x 3.2 x 3.2 inches and weighs 12 ounces. As shown in the images, the charging station delivers a minimal cubic form factor in solid black finish, and the aluminum casing not only provides better heat dissipation and higher strength, but also complements to the sleek look.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Brydge W-Touch Wireless Touchpad for Surface and Windows

Brydge W-Touch wireless touchpad lets you enjoy native multi-touch controls on your Surface devices or Windows 10 desktop. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The W-Touch is an easy-to-use Bluetooth touchpad that measures 5.51 x 3.31 x 0.43 inches and weighs 9.6 ounces. As shown in the images, the touchpad delivers a low-profile and minimal appearance design in solid black matte finish to match any desktop setup. Meanwhile, the aluminum casing delivers a durable construction.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update an Xbox Wireless Controller Using a PC

It’s easy to update the Microsoft Wireless Controller (for Xbox Series X|S) using a Windows 10 PC. You’ll just need to download a Microsoft app, plug in your controller, and follow the onscreen instructions. Here’s how to do it. Why Should I Update My Xbox Controller?. The Xbox Wireless Controller...
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Discounted Yootech Magnetic Wireless Charger For Your iPhone At $12

For today, you can pick up the yootech Magnetic Wireless Charger for $11.99 (previously sold for $13.99). Today’s special offer allows you to save directly $2 without applying any special discount code at the checkout. This magnetic wireless charger makes wireless charging a breeze. With shock absorption and high-temperature resistance,...