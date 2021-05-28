Bettors putting money on Tim Tebow under 2.5 touchdowns prop bet in Las Vegas
Plenty of people have money to spend on Tim Tebow‘s NFL comeback, whether they’re buying his jerseys or betting against him. At Station Casinos in Las Vegas, a prop bet of Tebow scoring over or under 2.5 touchdowns for the Jaguars this season got far more action than player prop bets typically get at this time of year, and about five times as much money has been bet on the under as the over.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com