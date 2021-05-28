Local worship services

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST, 123 Union St., Natick, is currently holding church services and Sunday School online. The subject of the 10 a.m. Sunday Service for May 30 is “Ancient and Modern Necromancy, alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced” with the Golden Text from Romans 8:31, 37, “. . . If God be for us, who can be against us? . . . we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” Online Sunday School begins at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony Meeting at 7:30 p.m. includes shared experiences of healing through prayer and expressions of gratitude to God. To join us for church or Sunday School online, please contact the Christian Science Reading Room for information: 508-651-1689 or email christianscience@rcn.com. Church website is www.cschurchnatick.com. CHRISTIAN SCIENCE READING ROOM, 21 Pond St., downtown Natick. Everyone is welcome to visit the Reading Room for spiritual refreshment. People come to pray, to study the Bible, to use Bible reference materials, or to buy or read other literature including the Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper, The Christian Science Monitor. Open Tuesday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2 (closed holidays).