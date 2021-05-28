Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natick, MA

Local worship services

Wicked Local
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST SCIENTIST, 123 Union St., Natick, is currently holding church services and Sunday School online. The subject of the 10 a.m. Sunday Service for May 30 is “Ancient and Modern Necromancy, alias Mesmerism and Hypnotism, Denounced” with the Golden Text from Romans 8:31, 37, “. . . If God be for us, who can be against us? . . . we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” Online Sunday School begins at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Testimony Meeting at 7:30 p.m. includes shared experiences of healing through prayer and expressions of gratitude to God. To join us for church or Sunday School online, please contact the Christian Science Reading Room for information: 508-651-1689 or email christianscience@rcn.com. Church website is www.cschurchnatick.com. CHRISTIAN SCIENCE READING ROOM, 21 Pond St., downtown Natick. Everyone is welcome to visit the Reading Room for spiritual refreshment. People come to pray, to study the Bible, to use Bible reference materials, or to buy or read other literature including the Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper, The Christian Science Monitor. Open Tuesday-Friday 10-4, Saturday 10-2 (closed holidays).

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, MA
Natick, MA
Society
City
Natick, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Wayland, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Church Of Christ#Sunday School#Romans#Zoom#School Youth Group#Weston Westgate Church#Westgate Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.