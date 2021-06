Join Moab nonprofit Underdog Rescue for the first annual Dog Paddle, a dog party by and on the water at Ken’s Lake Recreation Area on June 12. Underdog Rescue provides transport, vet care, foster homes and adoption services for the reported 250,000 stray companion animals found on Native American reservations in the region. Underdog partners with many Moab organizations and businesses to coordinate volunteers to care for, socialize, foster, and adopt rescued dogs—and also for fun events like this one, where the community can meet adoptable pups. The Dog Paddle will include music, food, yoga, a boat crafting competition, and water toys.