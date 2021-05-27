Memorial Day Holiday Schedule for Solid Waste and Recycling Services

Washington County, Virginia Solid Waste Director, Allen Morris, says citizens can once again recycle cardboard in the county. The Solid Waste Department is now accepting clean, flattened cardboard for recycling at the old landfill site in Abingdon. Citizens are asked to break down cardboard boxes, and remove all plastic, bands, or Styrofoam. Cardboard can then be placed into the bright green containers marked GFL sitting at the old landfill. This is currently the only location accepting cardboard in Washington County, Virginia.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO