Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Lyon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Emporia 3nw. * Until Saturday morning. * At 1:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.9 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 10.8 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream to Dunlap and downstream to Neosho Rapids. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Prairie Street, north of the bridge, floods.