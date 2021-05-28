Wichita Attractions Tour aims to lure locals, visitors with prize package

A new promotion among Wichita’s top attractions launches this weekend and the potential payoff is a sort-of golden ticket for one lucky winner. Pick up a Wichita Attractions Tour passport and get it stamped by at least six of the 13 participating attractions and museums between May 28 and Sept. 6. Then submit your completed passport no later than Sept. 13 to be entered in a drawing to win a 2022 family season pass or membership to all 12 participating attractions and one Wichita Wind Surge home baseball game of your choosing.