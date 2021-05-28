Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Wichita Attractions Tour aims to lure locals, visitors with prize package

Wichita Eagle
 20 days ago

A new promotion among Wichita’s top attractions launches this weekend and the potential payoff is a sort-of golden ticket for one lucky winner. Pick up a Wichita Attractions Tour passport and get it stamped by at least six of the 13 participating attractions and museums between May 28 and Sept. 6. Then submit your completed passport no later than Sept. 13 to be entered in a drawing to win a 2022 family season pass or membership to all 12 participating attractions and one Wichita Wind Surge home baseball game of your choosing.

www.kansas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Wichita Wind Surge#Visit Wichita#Old Cowtown Museum#Eagle#First Fridays Under#Bomb Bbq#Mobiletini#Cowtown#Women Of The West#Instagram#Twitter#Visitwichita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
Posted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.