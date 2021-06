There are many ways to surprise Dad and show him how much you appreciate him on Father’s Day. From simple things like cleaning his car, to something a bit pricier like gifting him a Swiss-made timepiece, you can go about it any way you want and he’ll still be happy no matter what. Whatever your plans are, make sure not to forget the most important part—the food! And if it’s Father’s Day we’re talking about, Pizza Hut just has the perfect options to satisfy the man of the house!