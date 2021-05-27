Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring, TX

22502 Spring Crossing Drive

Woodlands Online& LLC
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2630 Sq. Ft. Move in ready 2 story, former model home, located on a freshly landscaped corner lot in Park at Northgate Crossing! Easy access to the Hardy toll road, I-45, the Grand Parkway and close to Exxon Mobil campus and all The Woodlands amenities! Extensive tile and carpet, high ceilings and lots of natural light throughout. Open concept kitchen with gas cooking and breakfast bar overlooking spacious den with corner gas-log fireplace; sunny breakfast room located off the kitchen and formal dining could also serve as a study! 1st floor also features a guest bedroom with attached half bath. Upstairs features a huge game room, owner's retreat and 3 generous secondary bedrooms. Fenced backyard with sprinkler system and patio!

www.woodlandsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Harris County, TX
Business
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Business
Spring, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mapquest#Yahoo#Exxon Mobil#Spanish#Latin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.