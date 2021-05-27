109 Reid Ridge

Beautifully kept ONE story in Jacobs Reserve! OPEN concept plan with beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom window treatments, high ceilings, neutral paint colors and abundant insulated windows that provide natural light throughout. Other energy saving features throughout. AMAZING LIGHT AND BRIGHT kitchen with large island, granite counter tops, subway tile ,breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, opens up to breakfast room and family room with a stone fireplace. Beautiful study with French doors, closet, and a private entrance to the front porch. Large Primary retreat and two secondary bedrooms, an oversized garage, covered patio with summer kitchen that overlooks large pool ready back yard.