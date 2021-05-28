Talos Closes Series A Round of Funding with $40M Led by Andreessen Horowitz
According to Talos, the funds will be used for developing a platform that helps institutional investors seamlessly access the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Talos, an institutional-grade technology infrastructure provider, has announced the close of a Series A round of funding with $40 million led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. According to the firm through a press release, the just concluded Series A round of funding included investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures.www.coinspeaker.com