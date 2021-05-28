Cancel
Talos Closes Series A Round of Funding with $40M Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 20 days ago
According to Talos, the funds will be used for developing a platform that helps institutional investors seamlessly access the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Talos, an institutional-grade technology infrastructure provider, has announced the close of a Series A round of funding with $40 million led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. According to the firm through a press release, the just concluded Series A round of funding included investments from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures.

CoinSpeaker's coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

