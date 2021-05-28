'An emotional toll': What the COVID pandemic has taught us about mental health care

Anjel Vahratian, PhD; Stephen J. Blumberg, PhD; Emily P. Terlizzi, MPH; Jeannine S. Schiller, MPH. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(13):490-494. The spread of disease and increase in deaths during large outbreaks of transmissible diseases is often associated with fear and grief.[1] Social restrictions, limits on operating nonessential businesses, and other measures to reduce pandemic-related mortality and morbidity can lead to isolation and unemployment or underemployment, further increasing the risk for mental health problems.[2] To rapidly monitor changes in mental health status and access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the Household Pulse Survey (HPS). This report describes trends in the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety disorder or a depressive disorder and those who sought mental health services. During August 19, 2020–February 1, 2021, the percentage of adults with symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder during the past 7 days increased significantly (from 36.4% to 41.5%), as did the percentage reporting that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or therapy during the past 4 weeks (from 9.2% to 11.7%). Increases were largest among adults aged 18–29 years and among those with less than a high school education. HPS data can be used in near real time to evaluate the impact of strategies that address mental health status and care of adults during the COVID-19 pandemic and to guide interventions for groups that are disproportionately affected.